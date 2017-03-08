Silva talks about jail conditions, not charges

Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva, currently in the San Joaquin County Jail awaiting trial on six felony charges alleging a multimillion-dollar embezzlement and money-laundering scheme, is being held in protective custody “ultimately for his protection,” according to Sheriff's Office officials. Speaking from jail Thursday, Silva complained about the conditions of his incarceration, continued the argument that he is not a flight risk should he be freed, got emotional when referring to his young son, but declined to discuss the charges that put him in jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.