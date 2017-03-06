Silva accused of stealing millions, arraigned on 6 felony counts; judge wona t lower $1M bail
A San Joaquin County prosecutor alleged Monday afternoon that former Mayor Anthony Silva, once the CEO of the now-defunct Stockton Boys & Girls Club, used an elaborate "double-dipping scheme" to funnel millions in federal grant money into his own pockets from 2010 through early 2014. Prosecutor Robert Himelblau's lengthy and detailed explanation of the six felony charges against Silva came minutes after the 42-year-old Silva, wearing a red jail uniform and handcuffs, entered a plea of not guilty in the Stockton courtroom of Judge Ronald Northup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|Guest
|76
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC