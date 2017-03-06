Silva accused of stealing millions, a...

Silva accused of stealing millions, arraigned on 6 felony counts; judge wona t lower $1M bail

A San Joaquin County prosecutor alleged Monday afternoon that former Mayor Anthony Silva, once the CEO of the now-defunct Stockton Boys & Girls Club, used an elaborate "double-dipping scheme" to funnel millions in federal grant money into his own pockets from 2010 through early 2014. Prosecutor Robert Himelblau's lengthy and detailed explanation of the six felony charges against Silva came minutes after the 42-year-old Silva, wearing a red jail uniform and handcuffs, entered a plea of not guilty in the Stockton courtroom of Judge Ronald Northup.

