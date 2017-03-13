San Bernardinoa s crime interruption plan, Ceasefire, moves forward
SAN BERNARDINO >> Shootings in a pair of economically distressed California cities were skyrocketing, leaving the impression of an epidemic, but analysis by California Partnerships for a Safe Community revealed relatively few people are behind many of those shootings. Working with police and the community, the consultants found the people at risk of those shootings and developed relationships to encourage actions other than violence.
