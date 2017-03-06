Sac Joaquin Section Championship Game
Vanden High's Julia Blackshell-Fair and Aryel Moreland hug Deirdra Huff as they celebrate their 56-47 victory Friday over Sacramento High School in the Sac Joaquin Section Division II Championship at the Alex G. Spanos Center on the campus of the University of the Pacific in Stockton. Huff lead the Vikings' come back after Blackshell-Fair fouled out with 5:12 left in the third quarter.
