Remaining TPP countries hold talks
"The United States still doesn't have its teams in place and it is hard to talk to a country that doesn't know in which direction it is going", said Patricio Navia, a political scientist with New York University. China said on Monday that a meeting in Chile to discuss a possible regional Pacific trade deal is not strictly about the languishing Trans-Pacific Partnership , as China tries to distance itself from one-time USA -led trade pact.
