Protest at City Hall more subdued, but activists submit new list of demands

Though many spoke about police shootings Tuesday night, decorum inside and outside council chambers was much more in evidence than in the three previous meetings. .embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } Additionally, there was not nearly the unrest afterward on downtown streets as there was after the March 7 meeting, when police arrested 12 individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.