Prosecutors: Ex-Stockton mayor stole money from kids club
In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, booking mug released by the Amador County Sheriff's Office is Anthony Silva, the mayor of Stockton, Calif. A lawyer says Silva has been charged with providing alcohol to minors last summer at a youth camp he runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Guest
|75
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC