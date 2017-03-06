Poll On Commercial Cannabis In Calaveras

Poll On Commercial Cannabis In Calaveras

After a report was released estimating the impact of commercial Cannabis in Calaveras county a MyMotherLode poll asked: Do You Support the Commercial Cannabis in Calaveras with a production value of approx. $252 million in 2016? The three and a half day poll received over one-thousand votes with the most votes in support of letting commercial cannabis in Calaveras increase.

