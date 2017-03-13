Police shut down north Stockton sideshow; 49 cited, 4 vehicles towed
An impromptu car show known as a “sideshow” involving an estimated 200 participants on a northwest Stockton thoroughfare was shut down Saturday night before it ever got started, police reported. Officers got information that the sideshow was forming in the 10300 block of Trinity Parkway near Cosumnes Drive, so Stockton police deployed an enforcement mission with the assistance an air unit from the California Highway Patrol, effectively keeping the sideshow from ever happening.
