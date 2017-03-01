Pizza driver possibly averts robbery in north Stockton

Aware of a similar incident earlier this week, he called police, and the man was arrested, police reported. The delivery driver was headed to an address in the 2600 block of Bonniebrook Drive just north of Swenson Park Golf Course about 10:50 p.m. After seeing the man trying to hide from him, he recalled Monday night's armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver just 2 miles away in the 200 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive, according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.