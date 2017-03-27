Petition targets Smith Canal gate
Levee engineer Dominick Gulli, who is suing to block the proposed Smith Canal flood-control gate, told officials recently that he has also started a citizens petition. He told the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency's board of directors that the petition concerns the way in which the agency is collecting an assessment from property owners to pay for the $37 million gate.
