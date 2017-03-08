Officials still mum on Smart excavation
Officials in San Luis Obispo County are continuing to evaluate what they called “items of interest” found nearly six months ago in an excavation at a college campus in their ongoing investigation into the disappearance more than 20 years ago of Kirstin Smart of Stockton, according to media reports. Smart has been missing since Memorial Day weekend of 1996, when she was walking back to her dorm at California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo, after a party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC