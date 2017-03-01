NFL brain injury pioneer brings game-changing message home

The first thing many people might have noticed about Dr. Bennet Omalu is that he is not nearly as tall as Will Smith, the actor who portrayed him in the 2015 Columbia Pictures film "Concussion." The next set of characteristics they discovered were his enthusiasm, his sense of humor, his intelligence and the extraordinary courage that made him famous when he dared to expose the NFL's problem with traumatic brain injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.