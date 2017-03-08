New program aims to help businesses grow
The chamber has become the first organization in California to participate in the “Economic Gardening” program, which will help five existing Stockton businesses expand and increase business and revenue. "Currently in operation in 25 states, Economic Gardening represents a new way of thinking about supporting growth companies,” Chamber program coordinator Mario Supnet said.
