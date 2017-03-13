New courthouse on track, rumored delay unfounded
Appel, chairwoman of the San Joaquin County Superior Court's facilities committee, said recent rumors of a second delay are not true. Opening of the courthouse, originally scheduled to open in 2016, was delayed last April after the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined exits from the courtrooms were not up to state standards. “We are still on track to have this project completed on time,” Appel said Wednesday.
