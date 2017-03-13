New courthouse on track, rumored dela...

New courthouse on track, rumored delay unfounded

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Appel, chairwoman of the San Joaquin County Superior Court's facilities committee, said recent rumors of a second delay are not true. Opening of the courthouse, originally scheduled to open in 2016, was delayed last April after the Office of the State Fire Marshal determined exits from the courtrooms were not up to state standards.  “We are still on track to have this project completed on time,” Appel said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) 5 hr Marty Smith 7
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb 17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb 15 Dawn 66
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Educationally 33
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC