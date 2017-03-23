NAC to Reach Out to Nate Diaz for Possible Rehearing Regarding Water Bottle Throwing Fine

The Nevada Athletic Commission handed Conor McGregor a reduced punishment for the infamous UFC 202 pre-fight press conference bottle-throwing melee, and now it wants to look into doing the same for Nate Diaz . On Wednesday, the NAC fined McGregor $25,000 and sentenced him to 25 hours of community service for hurling water bottles and a Monster energy drink can at Diaz after Diaz left the dais early during a pre-fight press conference on Aug. 17, 2016.

