McNerney bill would enhance flood response

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, has introduced legislation that would help empower local authorities when they are faced with responding to flood disasters and in trying to prevent levee failures. H.R. 1233 is termed the Emergency Flood Response Act.

