Man forced off northeast Stockton roa...

Man forced off northeast Stockton road, robbed

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: RecordNET

Four armed males got out, robbed him and fled, police reported. The incident occurred in the 6100 block of West Lane, north of East Swain Road, about 12:10 a.m. The suspect vehicle was described as a white, four-door sedan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) 14 hr Marty Smith 7
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 10 Jim_Bakker 17,464
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb 17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb 15 Dawn 66
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Educationally 33
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,635 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC