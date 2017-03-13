Man forced off northeast Stockton road, robbed
Four armed males got out, robbed him and fled, police reported. The incident occurred in the 6100 block of West Lane, north of East Swain Road, about 12:10 a.m. The suspect vehicle was described as a white, four-door sedan.
