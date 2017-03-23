Lodi Unified to begin Measure U projects in summer
The Lodi Unified District Board of Trustees approved several quick-start projects to be funded by Measure U that will kick off repairs in the summer. While the district has a long laundry list of repairs and upgrades to its 50 campuses, the district first will tackle smaller and easier business, trustees decided at their meeting Tuesday.
