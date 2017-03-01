Lincoln grad wins spot on TVa s "American Ninja Warrior"
Fabian Schwartz showed up for a meeting at GymStars Gymnastics, where he's worked as an instructor for a year and half, expecting to share his American Hero and ninja class ideas with another gym owner, a friend of GymStars owner Bob Tanon. Instead, when Schwartz was handed the phone, a representative from NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” was on the line to tell him he'd been selected to compete in the show's ninth season, which will begin preliminary filming Tuesday in Los Angeles.
