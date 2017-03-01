Lesson plans include reading, silliness
Theodor Seuss Geisel, more commonly known around the world under the pen name Dr. Seuss, would've turned 113 years old on Thursday. Venture Academy first- and second-graders did just that and more, as part of the nationwide Read Across America initiative to promote literacy, and engaged in activities adopted straight from Dr. Seuss' books.
