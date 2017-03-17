High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends in Elk Grove Front Yard
Two men are behind bars after police say they burglarized cars in a Target parking lot and then led multiple law enforcement agencies on an hour long high speed chase, estimated to have topped speeds of 110 miles per hour. Chris Trim with the Elk Grove Police Department said officers received a call about a burglary in progress at the Target on Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove Thursday evening.
