Heroes of all sizes: 7 honored for a variety of caring acts
Those honored were nominated by members of the community for such selfless acts as saving lives, performing first aid or raising money for disaster victims, among other acts. Among those honored at the event, held at the Hilton Stockton, was Stockton Unified School District bus driver Naghina Khan of Stockton.
