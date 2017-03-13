HCA students inspired by Omalua s story
For the entire month of March, students at Health Careers Academy have engrossed themselves into learning about the brain, as March is “Brain Awareness Month.” Classes in sports medicine to bio-medical innovation have devoted time to projects centered around topics like the development of the teenage brain. On Friday night, on the eve of spring break, 150 students and their parents welcomed and listened from a keynote address from Dr. Bennet Omalu, a Lodi resident and chief medical examiner for San Joaquin County.
