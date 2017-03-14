Greg Boardman to retire at the end of the academic year

Greg Boardman, vice provost for student affairs, who has led the division for more than a decade, will retire Aug. 31. Provost Persis Drell will share plans for a search committee early in spring quarter. Since 2005, Boardman has provided leadership to a division that currently includes nearly 300 professional staff and encompasses a wide range of units that support undergraduate and graduate students outside the classroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.