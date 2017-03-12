Friends, Classmates Devastated After One Teen Killed, Another Injured in Stockton Crash
"I knew something was wrong because both of their phones were off, and I know they're always together," said friend Lily Contreras. The crash happened early Saturday morning in Stockton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC