Fr. Gavin Griffith (1937-2017): Franciscan priest journeyed with many on road to recovery
Religious life : Invested in Franciscan habit July 6, 1958 Professed final vows July 7, 1959 Ordained July 9, 1965 at St. Mary's parish in Stockton, California Lenten Evening Vespers/Vigil : 5 p.m. March 26 at St. Mary's Basilica followed by story-telling and tributes. All are welcome.
