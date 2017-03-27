Former Astronaut, Son of Immigrant Fa...

Former Astronaut, Son of Immigrant Farm Workers, Tells Students To Dream Big

Former astronaut Jos Hernandez , the son of migrant farm workers and a UCSB alumnus, encouraged a crowd of high school and community college students in Santa Maria on Tuesday to dream big to reach their goals. Hernandez spoke to students from several Santa Maria Valley schools during a presentation in Allan Hancock College 's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

