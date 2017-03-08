Fitzgerald: No more a Phase 4a council meetings

As reported Thursday, an in-law of a black man killed by a Stockton police officer said to the City Council on Tuesday, “We're trying to come peacefully.” “We're trying to make it as peaceful and calm as possible,” said Lareesha Brown, 25, frustrated with the slow investigation. “I ask that you guys answer our questions.” I hate to add to the hurt of a family seeking answers to a police shooting, but Brown needs to work on her peace and calm.

