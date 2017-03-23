Fitzgerald: Developers squawk as city changes growth
For decades, Stockton's smart growthers were a politically feeble lot used to being stomped on by sprawl developers, who had almost sinful influence in City Hall. Numerous developers went belly up or quit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Educationally
|33
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC