Fitza s Stockton: The Blackwater returns, tastier

The Blackwater Café, Stockton's reincarnating hipster hangout, has reopened as the Blackwater Deli, a clean, well-lighted place for a Guatemalan coffee, curvalinear conversation and the Johnny Cash channel on Spotify. “The first days we opened we had a family come in here, three generations of Blackwater goers," Johnny Hornibrook said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.