Fitza s Stockton: Sisterhood and silver fox: a Philomathean history
Tuleburg Press is releasing a new book about Stockton's historic Philomathean Club, a learning place for prestigious ladies or a prestige place for learning ladies, take your pick. Though in “A Lady's Place” author Mary Jo Gohlke never says it, the dual ethos of the club seems to have been study and female empowerment, but also social superiority.
