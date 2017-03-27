Farmers' Use of Groundwater for Irrigation Called Unsustainable

Irrigation pipes sit along a dry canal on a farm field near Stockton, Calif., May 18, 2015, when farmers in central California were drilling more and deeper wells than ever before to pump water for their fruit orchards and sprawling fields. Farmers around the world are using an unsustainable amount of well water to irrigate their crops, which could lead to an uptick in food prices as that water runs low, international researchers warned Wednesday.

