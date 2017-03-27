Farmers' Use of Groundwater for Irrig...

Farmers' Use of Groundwater for Irrigation Called Unsustainable

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

Irrigation pipes sit along a dry canal on a farm field near Stockton, Calif., May 18, 2015, when farmers in central California were drilling more and deeper wells than ever before to pump water for their fruit orchards and sprawling fields. Farmers around the world are using an unsustainable amount of well water to irrigate their crops, which could lead to an uptick in food prices as that water runs low, international researchers warned Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar 26 un agenda 21 9
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb '17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb '17 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb '17 Dawn 66
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC