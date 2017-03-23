Ener-Core to Host Conference Call on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Ener-Core CEO Alain Castro and CFO Domonic Carney will host the conference call with a review of the company's 2016 financial performance and outlook for 2017, followed by a question and answer period. Management plans to discuss developments in its licensing business, status of the first industrial installation in Stockton, CA, cost reduction efforts, and status of its commercial pipeline.
