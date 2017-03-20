Eggman proposes free college tuition
According to Eggman's office, the bill, AB1356, “Renewing the California Dream,” closes the unfunded gap between existing aid programs and the cost of tuition and fees at state community colleges and public universities, an estimated $2 billion. From 1969 to 2015, median household incomes have increased 10 percent while tuition costs at the University of California increased 530 percent, and tuition and fees in the California State University system increased by 685 percent.
