Eggman bill would help victims of sex trafficking
Assembly Bill 223 would call for a pilot project in three counties - San Joaquin, Alameda and Sacramento - in which the county's probation department or child welfare agency, or both, would be required to create a program to offer services to juveniles who have been sexually exploited. The bill, if passed, would include funding in order for the counties to include programs that assess a victim's condition, provide “trauma-informed” counseling and provide trained staff and peer mentors.
