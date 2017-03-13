Driver killed, another hurt in head-o...

Driver killed, another hurt in head-on crash in Stockton

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

A man was killed and another man was hurt in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 4 in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-150 was going west on Highway 4 near Stanley Road at about 6:15 a.m. when the truck crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic, the CHP said.

