Driver killed, another hurt in head-on crash in Stockton
A man was killed and another man was hurt in a crash Tuesday morning on Highway 4 in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of a Ford F-150 was going west on Highway 4 near Stanley Road at about 6:15 a.m. when the truck crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic, the CHP said.
