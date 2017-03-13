Disturbance call leads to arrest in Stockton
A man was arrested after a brief standoff with officers about 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 3900 block of Montaro Lane, police reported. Officers were called after Rodney Chaney, 51, was accused of battering his girlfriend and damaging her property. Chaney tried to get back inside the residence, and officers' use of pepper spray and a Taser were ineffective.
