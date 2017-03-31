Community news: Castro Valley sixth-grader wins spelling bee
Anita Simon of Creekside Middle School spelled "rotisserie" correctly to take top honors March 18. She was one of about 80 spellers from nine school districts competing. Anita will advance to the state elementary spelling bee May 13 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton.
