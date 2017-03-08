Commission: No raise for Stockton mayor

Commission: No raise for Stockton mayor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

STOCKTON - The salary for Stockton's mayor, slashed by 30 percent halfway through Anthony Silva's recently concluded term in office, will remain unchanged throughout Michael Tubbs' first four-year term as the city's top elected official. The decision was reached Wednesday by a 3-2 vote of the City Council's Salary-Setting Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 5 Jim_Bakker 17,463
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb 17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb 15 Dawn 66
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Educationally 33
Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13) Jan '17 un agenda 21 52
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC