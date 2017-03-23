City Council might shorten fuse on fireworks regulations
Just more than three months from now, the Fourth of July holiday will arrive, festivities that will be accompanied by backyard barbecues, family get-togethers and, for many, an increasing sense of dread. The source of this angst will be the ceaseless cacophony of fireworks explosions that begins about a week before the actual holiday and continues for days afterward.
