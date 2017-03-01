Chinese New Year Celebration welcomes...

Chinese New Year Celebration welcomes Year of the Rooster

50 min ago Read more: RecordNET

As traditionalists on Sunday welcomed Lunar Year 4715 - the Year of the Rooster - in the Chinese calendar, many others were just happy welcoming back for the 39th year Stockton's version of the Chinese New Year Celebration with its community parade, food, Chinese goods and loads of entertainment. As Colleen Lee, a past president of the sponsoring Chinese Cultural Society of Stockton, wrote: "People born in the Year of the Rooster are very observant, hardworking, resourceful, courageous, talented, independent and very confident about themselves."

