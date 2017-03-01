Burglars Steal Ammunition from American Legion Karl Ross Post in Stockton

Another hole to patch, another wall to fix after volunteers with the American Legion Karl Ross Post in Stockton said three burglars struck on Sunday, all caught by a surveillance camera. The first man is seen pulling away at a vent for 45 minutes around 3 a.m. Once the hole is big enough, he crawls inside, then minutes later, walks away with a garbage bag full of stuff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.