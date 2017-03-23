Bicyclist shot in broad daylight while riding through central Stockton
About 12:50 p.m., the bicyclist was riding on North Union at East Fremont streets when he heard a loud pop. Not thinking anything of it, he continued to ride toward home but eventually started feeling pain and finally realized he had been shot, according to police.
