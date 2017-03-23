Bicyclist shot in broad daylight whil...

Bicyclist shot in broad daylight while riding through central Stockton

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RecordNET

About 12:50 p.m., the bicyclist was riding on North Union at East Fremont streets when he heard a loud pop. Not thinking anything of it, he continued to ride toward home but eventually started feeling pain and finally realized he had been shot, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) 4 hr un agenda 21 9
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb '17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb '17 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb '17 Dawn 66
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC