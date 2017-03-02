Authorities Serve Search Warrant at S...

Authorities Serve Search Warrant at Stockton Kids Club, Arrest Warrant Issued for Anthony Silva

Thursday Mar 2

Authorities with the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office are serving a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club. Happening now: San Joaquin County District Attorney's office executing a search warrant at the Stockton Kids Club.

