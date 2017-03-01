Attempted murder charge against 88-ye...

Attempted murder charge against 88-year-old dropped

Prosecutor Sherri Adams said she was dropping the charge of premeditated attempted murder against Guerrero, who still faces a charge of assaulting Delgadillo with a knife in the 100 block of East 10th Street in south Stockton on Feb. 21. Judge Ronald Northup immediately released Guerrero, who had been held on $1 million bail, to the care of a daughter and set the elderly woman's next court date for March 23. Delgadillo, meanwhile, has been in custody since his arrest by Stockton police officers Sunday. According to Adams, Delgadillo has a long history of violating restraining orders his mother has had in place against him.

