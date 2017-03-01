Attempted murder charge against 88-year-old dropped
Prosecutor Sherri Adams said she was dropping the charge of premeditated attempted murder against Guerrero, who still faces a charge of assaulting Delgadillo with a knife in the 100 block of East 10th Street in south Stockton on Feb. 21. Judge Ronald Northup immediately released Guerrero, who had been held on $1 million bail, to the care of a daughter and set the elderly woman's next court date for March 23. Delgadillo, meanwhile, has been in custody since his arrest by Stockton police officers Sunday. According to Adams, Delgadillo has a long history of violating restraining orders his mother has had in place against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|XVE
|17,462
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|8 hr
|dgferaelsodml
|74
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC