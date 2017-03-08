Anti-LGBTQ Former Mayor Who Played Strip Poker with Teen Boys Busted for Embezzlement

Anthony Silva, former GOP mayor of Stockton, California, was arrested on Sunday evening at San Francisco International Airport for embezzlement and money laundering. Prosecutors say Silva funneled money from the now-defunct Stockton Boys and Girls Club's bank accounts and used the organization's credit card to pay for personal expenses - including trips to the Philippines and South Lake Tahoe, retail purchases, Motel 6 charges and recurring monthly payments for a dating website called filipinocupid.com.

