Acacia charter schools to shut down after months of turmoil
Patricia Zeitz was among hundreds of parents with children enrolled at the Acacia Elementary and Acacia Middle charter schools who capped off their recent spring break with a grim announcement: both schools will soon be closing their doors for good. “I'm pissed,” Zeitz said Monday as she is must find the right school to send her third and youngest son, Patrick, to start the seventh grade this fall.
