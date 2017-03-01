A call for solidarity as Lent begins
At the outset of the Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary's High School, Bishop Steven Blaire told hundreds of St. Mary's High School students that Lent is a sort of desert, a time to pray and fast and think of how to do good things in life. At the end he hinted how they might find some of those things when he told them of a strongly worded statement on immigration from the California Catholic Conference of Bishops that they would be discussing in their religion classes later that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,461
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
|Stockton Becoming One of Black Murder Capitals ... (Oct '14)
|Jan '17
|Praying
|6
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC