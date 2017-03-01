A call for solidarity as Lent begins

At the outset of the Ash Wednesday service at St. Mary's High School, Bishop Steven Blaire told hundreds of St. Mary's High School students that Lent is a sort of desert, a time to pray and fast and think of how to do good things in life.    At the end he hinted how they might find some of those things when he told them of a strongly worded statement on immigration from the California Catholic Conference of Bishops that they would be discussing in their religion classes later that day.

