2 years later, still no arrests in Stockton triple homicide
Two years after three people were killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting at Stockton's Madison Market, police have still not made an arrest. More than 80 evidence markers were scattered around the market in the 700 block of North Madison Street after someone drove by and opened fire about 8:20 p.m. on March 17, 2015.
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Jim_Bakker
|17,467
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Educationally
|33
